(Video) Watch the touchline camera of Steven Gerrard’s passionate celebration for the first goal of his Aston Villa managerial reign

Steven Gerrard got off to the perfect start as Aston Villa boss as his side defeated Brighton 2-0.

Now, a new video has emerged that shows the former Liverpool captain in the build-up to, and following, the first goal.

It provides a perfect illustration of the huge passion he has for his football, no matter what team he is managing.

Images after the game showed a quick snapshot of his feelings towards the first goal of his Villa Park reign but this video gives an idea of all the emotions.

It’s great to see the link up with another former Red, Gary McAllister, and the pair share a high-five in the celebrations.

Good luck to him for the the upcoming weekend.

You can watch the video via @JaperzC:

