(Video) Watch Thiago’s highlights from one of his finest games in a Liverpool shirt in Porto clash

It’s fair to say that Thiago Alcantara enjoyed one of his finest displays in the famous red shirt for Liverpool in their midweek Champions League clash against FC Porto.

The classy Spanish midfielder played an integral role in helping the Merseysiders over the line against their Portuguese counterparts with a superb effort from range.

It could have doubled his contributions on the statsheet with a first-half assist for Sadio Mane ruled out due to a fractional VAR call.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/Pizasdf: