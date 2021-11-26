(Video) ‘We’ve got Jurgen Klopp making the tea’ – Newcastle fans sing new Klopp inspired chant in celebration of Saudi billions

It’s no secret that Newcastle United have new billionaire owners and now they’ve created a new chant that includes a mention of Jurgen Klopp.

The premise of the song is that they’re ‘the richest club in the world‘ and they list a host of the world’s best players and managers.

It’s testament to our boss that he’s amongst names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Victoria Beckham (no idea why she’s in the list either!) and Pep Guardiola.

When it comes to the German, their lyrics say ‘We’ve got Jurgen Klopp making the tea, we’re the richest club in the world‘.

After singing all the names, the verse then goes ‘We could buy your whole club and your stadium too‘ in a further display of their financial boasts.

It is of course sung as a joke but the Geordies adorned in Arabic clothing doesn’t really help the image the fans are trying to portray.

You can watch the video via @0ContextNUFC:

