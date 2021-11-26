‘We can achieve good things’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain confident Liverpool will be succesful this term

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has insisted that Liverpool ‘can achieve good things this season’ and claimed they are in a ‘better’ condition than when they won the Premier League during the 2019/20 season.

The 28-year-old is in impressive form for Jurgen Klopp’s men and is set to face his former side Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

“We’re a better team now,” the former Arsenal man told BBC Sport.

“I think the season we won the Premier League was amazing and the season before was really good. I sort of feel like that [season] set our levels and our bar very high, I think we were achieving new things and seeing where we could go.

“I think now that’s the level we’re at. We’re in a good position at the minute, not perfect, not what we would’ve wanted, but we’ve been in this situation before where we are chasing a little bit and we let the handbrake off and we go for it.

“I think we can achieve good things from this point.”

Persistent injuries and a lack of consistency means that our No. 15 has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot during his Anfield career but his performances of late have been really impressive.

He provides bags of energy and is a player that is willing to drive at opposition defenders – something that not many of our other midfielders are willing to do.

Hopefully, he can remain fit and continue the impressive showings to ensure that this season is a successful one for us.

You can watch a preview of the BBC interview with the Ox here or watch more on Football Focus at 12 pm on Saturday 27 November (BBC One).