20-year-old Liverpool star may ‘have to leave’ Liverpool if potential Anfield wish can’t be granted, says Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell has warned Liverpool that fullback, Neco Williams, may seek an exit from the club if he wishes to earn more regular minutes elsewhere.

Impressing when called upon by Jurgen Klopp, the Welshman has particularly excelled on international duty, catching the eye of commentators during the national side’s recent World Cup qualifiers.

“When you have a successful squad, you need someone – at times – to step in,” the former Arsenal attacker told Football Insider.

“I know Milner has been the guy who can play anywhere and do everything, but you do need young, vibrant players who are happy to be at the club and get some game time.

“The difference is that Williams is a Welsh international, and he may well want to be starting games.

“If that’s the case, then obviously he needs to leave. But for two or three seasons, to be understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold is not such a bad thing – I believe there will be periods where he can play football.

“The key is the trust of the manager. If Klopp trusts him then he will get game time. It’s all down to him – if he wants regular football he will have to leave.”

The 20-year-old has only featured on four occasions for the Reds this term – a figure that could very well prompt some serious thoughts about his future.

With a contract not set to expire until the summer of 2025, however, there was evidently intention from the No.76 to make a career at Anfield.

At his age, there’s certainly time for the player to develop and make his stay in Merseyside a success, though the presence of world-class right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, of course, makes that task somewhat challenging to say the least.

Ideally, we’d like to see Williams remain and perhaps be pushed further up the pitch if necessary, as was successfully experimented with during the defender’s time with The Dragons in the international break.

