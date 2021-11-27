Ex-Anfield favourite Maxi Rodriguez who scored 17 goals for Liverpool announces retirement

Maxi Rodriguez has announced his retirement from professional football, taking his time to thank his prior clubs, including Liverpool, for the time he spent there.

The update was shared on the player’s Instagram account (via the tweet below), with the former winger understandably emotional as he explained the reasoning behind his decision.

Tengo algo para contarles I got something to tell youhttps://t.co/ymJ5gcqo2a — Maxi Rodríguez (@MR11ok) November 26, 2021

The Argentine enjoyed a relatively prolific spell in Merseyside, registering 17 goals across two and a half seasons with the Anfield-based outfit.

It’s a massive shame that we never got to see the former Los Colchoneros man in a brilliant Liverpool side at the absolute peak of his powers, though it certainly should be noted that he did give fans some moments that we will cherish.

At the age of 40, the attacker has truly made the most of his playing days and will undoubtedly look forward to more regular time with his family outside of professional football.

We wish Maxi nothing but the best for his future and thank him once again for his contributions in the famous red shirt.

