‘Good luck to you’ – Ian Wright makes bold Liverpool claim that will worry rival fans

Ian Wright warned Liverpool’s upcoming opponents to attack the Reds at their own peril lest they wish to see any ‘marginal mistake’ punished.

The former Arsenal attacker pointed to the rare example of West Ham United, with David Moyes’ men having produced a stellar display to defeat the Merseysiders 3-2 at the London Stadium in early November.

“At the moment, like Ralph Hasenhuttl said, it’s very hard to find a weakness in them,” told Premier League Productions (via the Futbolista YouTube channel).

“And when they’re playing this comfortably, you have to get them into a position where they are uncomfortable. We saw West Ham do it. When they had a bit of a lull in the game, West Ham went for them – and they won, they won the game.

“Since then we haven’t seen any kind of weakness in them because they probably learnt from that.

“If you’re brave enough to come and do that – Everton… whoever it is that is brave enough to come and do that – good luck to you. Because if you get it wrong, what they’ve shown again is that any marginal mistake is going to be punished. So it’s tough.”

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit has since returned to domestic action a very different beast to that which limped into the international break, scoring 10 goals in their last three games as both Arsenal and Southampton were put to the sword at Anfield.

With a packed but certainly feasible (as far as the quality of the opposition is concerned in general) fixture schedule to contend with, we’ve hit a purple patch of form at the perfect time going into the long slog that will be the December period.

This is still the Premier League, of course, and due credit has to be given to our upcoming opponents who will no doubt ask questions of us to varying degrees.

That being said, it would be ill-advised to sell this Liverpool side short, especially with our injury list shrinking by the day.

