Liverpool handed double injury boost ahead of packed festive fixture schedule

Liverpool could be set to see the return of Joe Gomez and Bobby Firmino to the first-team squad in the near future with the pair said to be close to making a recovery.

This comes from David Maddock at the Mirror, with the Reds set to host Southampton at Anfield following their 2-0 victory obtained in Europe against FC Porto.

The Brazilian international will be a welcome addition back to the squad in particular, handing Jurgen Klopp the opportunity to rotate his forward line, not to mention keep the pressure on Diogo Jota to perform week in week out.

With there being 10 fixtures to play for between now and the end of December, we need every option we can possibly have available for what will undeniably be a gruelling experience.

Fortunately, the presence of an EFL Cup fixture and Champions League tie will give us a couple of opportunities for respite amidst the madness of December, particularly given that our European group is all wrapped up.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that we can manage to get through this period without our injury list taking on some newcomers by the end of the year.

