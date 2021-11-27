Liverpool predicted XI v Southampton: Klopp to drop Oxlade-Chamberlain & Robertson to return in strong first-team

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match presser that the squad available to face Porto in the Champions League would once again be able to be relied upon for Liverpool’s return to domestic football and the hosting of Southampton at Anfield.

A fixture that proved to be something of a banana skin to a Reds outfit struck hard by injuries, one might imagine Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men will be confronted by a different prospect this time around with the spectre of yesteryear a less persistent presence.

Nonetheless, with league leaders Chelsea four points ahead in the table, the Merseysiders can ill afford more points to be dropped against such opposition.

At the back, Virgil van Dijk will naturally return to his favoured spot in central defense with Joel Matip for company.

Despite a fantastic debut in Europe’s premier competition, we’d expect to see Tyler Morton dropped to the bench to make way for first-choice anchor, Fabinho, with Thiago Alcantara retaining his spot and Jordan Henderson brought back into the fold.

Further afield, we’re expecting to see a forward line consisting of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah given the nod at L4 in what will hopefully be a continuation of our goalscoring exploits.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jota, Salah, Mane

