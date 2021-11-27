Liverpool team news confirmed as Konate & Jota start

Liverpool have enjoyed a positive return to club football following the international break, finding themselves only four points behind league leaders Chelsea.

An impressive 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal preceding a 2-0 win at Anfield against FC Porto to extend the club’s record of scoring two or more goals in a tie to 16 consecutive fixtures.

Coming up against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton outfit, the challenge will be to avoid another potential banana skin of a clash comparable to that of the draws conceded to Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk returns to the backline as expected alongside Ibrahima Konate.

In the middle of the park, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain loses his spot to skipper Jordan Henderson (despite a positive run of form), with Fabinho jumping back in for an impressive Tyler Morton and Thiago Alcantara holding on to his place.

Up top, Diogo Jota returns to the first-XI alongside Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter account:

And the team news is… LIVE! What do we make of the first-XI Klopp's gone with for Southampton, Reds? 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/BANLRFB4W7 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 27, 2021

