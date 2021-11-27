‘Up there with Mo Salah’ – Liverpool fans blown away by £66.8m star’s Southampton performance

There was an element of trepidation surrounding Liverpool’s meeting with Southampton, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men presenting something of a potential banana skin to dampen the positive mood in Merseyside.

The performance of Jurgen Klopp’s men left no doubt about the Reds’ intentions domestically, however, with a four-goal display brushing aside the Saints to bring back the Anfield-based outfit to within a point of league leaders Chelsea.

During and following the convincing English top-flight demolition, a number of fans were keen to jump onto Twitter to laud the contributions of the side’s No.1, Alisson Becker, who proved to be utterly instrumental throughout.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Diogo Jota’s unique goal celebration as Reds run riot against Southampton

The Brazilian international bailed out his teammates on numerous occasions throughout the first-half as Southampton threatened to find an equaliser for Diogo Jota’s early opener.

Whilst the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are often quick to soak up the praise and adoration from fans and commentators alike, special mention deserves to be given to the shotstopper for his importance to this Liverpool side.

Though keeping up our goalscoring form will undoubtedly pay dividends down the line, a quality ‘keeper (as we learned following Alisson’s £66.8m move from Roma in 2018) can be the difference between titles and nearly-seasons.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

I’ll say this over and over again, no one comes close to Alisson Becker — Michael Fearnehough (@mikefearnehoug2) November 27, 2021

Absolutely. Thank god for Alisson Becker 🥰🙏 — Markus K (@markusk_o) November 27, 2021

Alisson Becker has been up there with Mo Salah as Liverpool’s best player this season. Without him, Liverpool wouldn’t look as dominating as they’ve looked so far — Ali Irfan (@IrfanAliJourno) November 27, 2021

Alisson Becker appreciation tweet. Won 4-0 but made 3 crucial saves to keep the clean sheet and a convincing win. 🇧🇷🧤 pic.twitter.com/wcjeWB0IDa — Samue (@SamueILFC) November 27, 2021