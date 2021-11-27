(Video) Alisson bails out Konate with terrific keeping following close call with Broja

Posted by
Alisson Becker has been on top form in Liverpool’s meeting with Southampton in the Premier League, producing a number of fine stops to maintain the Reds’ slender lead.

The Brazilian international demonstrated his calmness between the sticks by easily dispatching an effort from opposition man, Armando Broja.

The on-loan Chelsea attacker had got the best of Ibrahima Konate but the threat was cleanly dealt with by our No.1, much to the relief of the Frenchman.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Mizo_elnino:

