(Video) Amazing clip of Fabinho embarrassing James Ward-Prowse emerges

Fabinho was dependable as ever during Liverpool’s four-goal rout of Southampton at Anfield, helping the Reds hold on to yet another clean sheet.

One moment that may have passed under the radar somewhat, however, was a rare piece of trickery issued by the Brazilian who rounded the challenge of James Ward-Prowse with a superb fake and turn on the ball.

It’s one of many remarkable moments to have occurred throughout the tie, with the Reds now making it a habit of demoralising their opposition with big scoring displays.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/fifaleyy: