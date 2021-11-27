(Video) Jota doubles Liverpool’s lead following superb combo from Henderson and Salah

Diogo Jota has once again discovered his scoring boots for Liverpool, registering his eighth goal of the season for the Reds across all competitions with his second of the afternoon.

The Portuguese international benefitted from an exceptional combination of passes involving Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah, with the latter setting up his fellow attacker for our second against Southampton.

It’s a remarkable start from the Merseysiders and a perfect demonstration of the ruthless edge Jurgen Klopp’s men have at their disposal when we truly get going.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: