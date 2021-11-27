(Video) Jota fires Liverpool ahead in opening two minutes with instinctive finish

Diogo Jota marked his return to the Liverpool first-team with a well-taken finish in Southampton’s 18-yard-box to help the Reds take first blood.

It was a perfectly weighted low cross from Andy Robertson, who secured his 40th assist for the side.

It seems the period of time the Scot enjoyed off the pitch has more than rejuvenated him, with the fullback starting the clash brilliantly.

Jurgen Klopp will certainly have been more than pleased from what he’s seen from the former Hull City man, as the competition between Kostas Tsimikas and his teammate continues to pay dividends.

courtesy of beINSports:

What a play between Robbo and Mané and what a finish by Jota 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/rx4TsktQZj — Saad ✩ (@MVPSAAD) November 27, 2021