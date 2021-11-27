(Video) Thiago nets after bamboozling Southampton star with magnificent step-over

Posted by
Thiago followed up his superb effort from Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over FC Porto with the Reds’ third effort of the afternoon against Southampton.

The Spaniard tickled the back of the net after a well-worked step over to get past Jan Bednarek, with his shot taking a big deflection to send Alex McCarthy the wrong way.

Following a shaky opening half-hour, Jurgen Klopp’s men blew away the Saints with a ruthless performance to cement their lead before the half-time break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sport Direct:

