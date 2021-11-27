(Video) Thiago’s thunderbolt of a goal looks even more spectacular in slow motion

Thiago Alcantara’s goal against FC Porto has been shown from a multiplicity of angles, though a slow-mo version may yet top it all for Liverpool fans.

You can watch the moment thanks to a clip shared by @Cheers_Geff on the Twittersphere with Kanye West’s ‘Father Stretch my Hands’ providing some fitting background noise.

We’re hopeful that the Spanish international can continue his purple patch for Jurgen Klopp’s men and that he’s put the worst of his injury struggles in a red shirt behind him as we enter a heavy run of festive fixtures.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Cheers_Geff