(Video) Van Dijk smashes in Liverpool’s fourth in utter dismantling of Southampton at Anfield

The Liverpool players may as well be queueing up to get their name on the scoresheet at Anfield with Virgil van Dijk adding to Southampton’s misery with an effort of his own early in the second-half.

Finding himself poorly marked in the 18-yard-box, the Dutch international took a swipe at the ball from a corner with his effort just squeezing past Alex McCarthy.

It’s exactly the kind of start Jurgen Klopp will have called for following the half-time break, with the Merseysiders killing off any hope Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men had of a comeback at L4 with an early goal.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sport Direct & beINSports:

He’s Virgil van Dijk. He’s Virgil van Dijk 🎶 pic.twitter.com/1zLc4bJcyy — EstoEsAnfield ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (19🏆) (@estoesanfield_) November 27, 2021