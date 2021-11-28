BBC pundit believes ‘brilliant’ Andy Robertson sent Jurgen Klopp a message with impressive display against Saints

Former Premier League defender Micah Richards has praised Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson for his performance in the 4-0 rout of Southampton at Anfield.

The ex-Manchester City man was speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day and although he praised Kostas Tsimikas’ recent performances, he believes the No. 26 sent a message to Jurgen Klopp with his impressive showing.

“Tsimikas has played outstandingly well, but Robertson showed today why he is number one. Everything in his game was just brilliant,” the 33-year-old said (via HITC).

“This was a performance to say, ‘Look, I am still one of the best defenders in the league’. He doesn’t stop.”

Many recognise the Scotland international as the best left-back in the world and it’s hard to argue against those claims.

His relentless energy up and down the left flank is brilliant to watch and he’s a player that always gives his all – there is no surprise that his song is one of the most popular chants that rings from the Kop.

Prior to the international break, the former Hull City man had come under some criticism for a string of lacklustre performances.

The injury he sustained on international duty meant that ‘Greek Scouser’ Tsimikas was given a chance in the team.

The ex-Olympiakos man performed superbly but the short rest Robbo has had looks to have had a positive effect on his performances.

Hopefully, the Glaswegian is now back to his best as we head into the busy festive period.