‘Could have been 7-2’ – John Aldridge very impressed with Liverpool’s ‘magic’ Southampton performance

John Aldridge took to Twitter to celebrate Liverpool’s dominant 4-0 victory over Southampton at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were firing on all cylinders with a Diogo Jota brace, Thiago Alcantara’s deflected effort and a Virgil van Dijk volley on an afternoon where plenty more goals could have been scored.

The former forward shared his thoughts on social media with this message:

Bit of a mad one today could have been 7-2!some absolutely magic moves going forward,and some awkward passes giving them opportunities.Anyway 7/10 performance and 4-0 That’s ominous 😉ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 27, 2021

Alisson Becker’s role in the victory was huge and keeping a clean sheet meant that the ‘awkward passes‘ at the back were not taken full advantage of by Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.

Not being on top form, scoring four goals and keeping a clean sheet will only be a positive as we look to enter the festive period in top gear.

The next one is a big one though and we need to make sure we keep up our great form and positive results, against Everton.

