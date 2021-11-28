Daniel Sturridge refuses to play for new Australian side for bizarre reason

Posted by
Daniel Sturridge refuses to play for new Australian side for bizarre reason

Daniel Sturridge made his return to football recently by joining Australian side Perth Glory.

It has now emerged that he refused to partake in what would have been his second game for the club, for a bizarre reason.

The owner of his A-League club, Tony Sage, said that the 32-year-old “Isn’t used to the 4 hour flights” and so didn’t want to play.

READ MORE: (Video) “We’ve got to keep the momentum going” – Jordan Henderson on current form and looking ahead to the derby

The news was shared via @SENWestAus on Twitter who said:

This news was much to the dismay of the supporters who were obviously disappointed to see the news circling.

It’s not exactly an excuse that the former Liverpool man can be using every week and he will need to get used to it very soon if he wants to keep playing football down under.

We know better than most about his injury records and you would think that whilst he’s fit and healthy, our former No.15 would want to get minutes on the pitch.

Fingers crossed he gets back in the groove and has a good season.

#Ep23 of The Red Nets Podcast: Porto review, Liverpool’s best midfield trio… and more!

One response to “Daniel Sturridge refuses to play for new Australian side for bizarre reason”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top