‘Football is for everyone’ – Jordan Henderson’s inspiring tweet on the Rainbow Laces weekend

Jordan Henderson continued to use his platform for good as he spread the message behind the Rainbow Laces campaign.

Our captain was adorned in a rainbow captain’s armband, as well as the laces, during our 4-0 victory over Southampton.

This is part of a Premier League-wide scheme to raise awareness and support of LGBTQ+ people and particularly within sport.

Taking to social media after the game, our No.14 said:

The simple yet powerful message of ‘Football is for everyone‘ is exactly what this weekend is all about.

We’re lucky to have such a selfless and inspiring man wearing the armband and hopefully his support aids the progression of this important cause.

It’s an honour to have the 31-year-old leading our team on and off the pitch, in such a positive manner.

