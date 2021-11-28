‘Good luck to you’ – former PL striker sends message to Liverpool’s opponents

Former Premier League striker Ian Wright believes teams need to be ‘brave’ if they are to have any chance of beating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The Reds, who were defeated 3-2 by West Ham at the beginning of November but have since won all three games and not conceded a single goal, travel to Goodison Park on Wednesday to face Rafael Benitez’s struggling Everton side.

“At the moment, it’s very hard to find a weakness in them,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via Futbolista YouTube Channel and Liverpool Echo).

“And when they’re playing this comfortably, you have to get them into a position where they are uncomfortable.

“We saw West Ham do it. When they had a bit of a lull in the game, West Ham went for them – and they won, they won the game.

“Since then we haven’t seen any kind of weakness in them because they probably learnt from that.

“If you’re brave enough to come and do that – Everton… whoever it is that is brave enough to come and do that – good luck to you.

“Because if you get it wrong, what they’ve shown again is that any marginal mistake is going to be punished. So it’s tough.”

It does appear tricky for opposition managers to select the right game plan when coming up against Liverpool.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is the latest manager to admit he made tactical errors against us and he was forced to change his instructions at half-time as a result of our complete dominance over the Saints.

If managers are ‘brave’ enough to attack us then they run the risk of being susceptible to the counter-attack, whereas if they are extremely defensive then they face constant waves of pressure for 90 minutes.

Finding the right balance is proving difficult and is the reason why Klopp deserves so much credit for the work he has done since he arrived at Anfield.

Long may the problems we pose to our opponents continue, especially on Wednesday night across Stanley Park.