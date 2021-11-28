‘I hope so’ – Daniel Agger on whether he believes Steven Gerrard is the right man to suceed Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool defender Daniel Agger has weighed in on whether he believes Steven Gerrard is the right man to replace Jurgen Klopp as Red’s manager in the future.

The Dane, who played 175 games for the club and is now managing HB Koge in his home country, believes the former No. 8 made the right decision to swap Ibrox for Villa Park just over two weeks ago.

“Villa is a good step for him. I don’t want to downgrade Rangers because it’s a huge club, but he’s been there, won what he could win and it was time for him to take the next step,” the ex-Brondby man told The Athletic.

“I know Stevie. He likes progression, he likes to be the best. To be the best you need to challenge yourself. He’s got a challenge at Villa. It will be good for him.”

The former No. 5 insists the former Liverpool captain would be the right man for the Anfield job as long as he has a successful spell in the Midlands, but insists he does not want to see the current German boss go anywhere just yet.

“I hope so but I also hope Klopp will be there for a few years more. Stevie has to work now and prove himself where he is. If he does that then he will be a good match. If you want to achieve something you need to take risks,” the 36-year-old added.

“Taking the Liverpool job is a risk, especially trying to follow on from Klopp. But I like that. You don’t get anything in life unless you are prepared to risk something. I think he’s prepared to do that.”

It’s hard to argue against the former defender’s claims.

He is someone that knows the Villa boss very well – Agger arrived on Merseyside back in 2006 and spent many years as Gerrard’s teammate.

Stevie has won both of his games in charge of the Villans so far and we would all love to see him back at Anfield one day.

Let’s hope he can continue to impress the Villa faithful so that when the time to replace Klopp does come around, he is ready for the role.