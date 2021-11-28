Jamie Carragher aims Ole Gunnar Solskjær tweet at Gary Neville for Manchester United Sky Sports absence

Jamie Carragher has enjoyed winding up the Manchester United fans since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær and this has continued with his latest effort on Gary Neville.

The former Liverpool defender has already had a sly dig at Rio Ferdinand, taking the mick out of his contract statement on BT Sport before the Norwegian was handed the full-time job at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the game between Chelsea and Manchester United, our former No.23 tweeted:

Join us at 1:00 @SkySportsPL for #BREEVE then #CHEMUN with @DavidJonesSky JFH & Roy Keane! @GNev2 said he didn’t want to do it as he’s not ready to analyse Man Utd without Ole just yet 🤷‍♂️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 28, 2021

In what is clearly a joke at the Salford City co-owners expense, the Bootle-born Sky Sports pundit is very much enjoying the absence of his colleague.

Despite the ribbing, we all want the team under the stewardship of Michael Carrick to get a result today against the league leaders.

After that though, we hope there’s plenty more opportunities for jokes at the Manchester club.

