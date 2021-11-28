Jamie Carragher weighs in on the pending appointment of Ralf Rangnick as Man Utd interim

Jamie Carragher believes the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United’s interim manager is a good move for the Red Devils.

The German is yet to be officially announced as the club’s new manager, so Michael Carrick remains in charge for their visit to Stamford Bridge today, and former Liverpool defender Carragher believes Rangnick can ensure they end the season in the top four.

“I think the appointment of who it looks like they’re going to bring in is a positive step in terms of how he wants the football played, now the top teams all play that way,” the former Liverpool No. 23 told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Echo).

“Nobody has to play the same way, but top-level football is played like that. United were a million miles away from that.

“I think this guy is coming in, Ralf Rangnick, will make sure United get in the Champions League next season.

“But the biggest job he has is to identify the next coach. His role will be taken away from the people at the top and they will take advice from him. He will want the next coach to be in his mould.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last week after a string of damaging results and lacklustre performances, including the result which saw Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool smash five past his side at Old Trafford.

The London club are currently one point ahead of the Reds so let’s hope that United can take points off Thomas Tuchel’s men today in order to reduce Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table.