Jurgen Klopp highlights the importance of ‘exceptional player’ after Southampton rout

Jurgen Klopp has praised Diogo Jota and labelled the Portugal international as ‘exceptional’ after he netted twice in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The former Wolves man, who increased his goal tally to eight in the defeat of the Saints, was complemented by the German coach after the game.

“Diogo is an exceptional player, exceptional boy. A perfect signing because he has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs,” the 54-year-old told reporters (via Liverpool Echo).

“He has technical skills, he has physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick.

“On top of that, he can play all three positions up-front, and in a 4-2-3-1 as a number 10.

“He has the speed and desire to finish situations off and is really good. His goalscoring record is pretty impressive. Unfortunately, he had a big injury last year and that is never helpful.

“But he is back, thank God, and fits really well in this team and I’m really happy with him.

“I thought he could have made a slightly better decision before he scored, but maybe he was smart enough to finish it off easier a bit later. But all good, and Diogo is a good player.”

The 24-year-old was unlucky to not take home the match ball after a really impressive performance, but his two goals now mean that he, alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, occupy the top-three positions in the Premier League scoring charts.

That statistic alone emphasises the potency of our frontmen and is one of the main reasons why we should be confident we can win the league this season.

With Thiago Alcantara on the goal sheet for the second game in a row and Virgil van Dijk also netting against his former side, goals are beginning to come from all around the pitch which is vital in our hunt for more silverware this term.