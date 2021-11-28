Liverpool fans will love the explanation behind Diogo Jota’s unique gaming celebration against Southampton

Diogo Jota was on fine form as he scored two goals against Southampton in a 4-0 Anfield victory.

Following his first goal, the Portuguese forward performed a gaming inspired celebration as he sat cross-legged pretending to hold a controller.

It had been thought that it was just because our No.20 was such a fan of gaming but it has appeared there was another reason for the celebration

It was discovered that the 24-year-old was supposed to be participating in an e-sports competition but had to pull out because he was playing for Liverpool.

In a Tweet from @Lyamooo_ it is translated to read; ‘I am dead, I’m supposed to play Diogo Jota in the 4th round but he gave me the win because he has a match with Liverpool at 4pm’ before sharing screenshots of their chat:

Jsuis mort je joue diogo jota au 4 eme round mais y me laisse la win psk il a match avec liverpool à 16h c nimp😭@DiogoJota18 pic.twitter.com/cT0ZKQbHlt — URA | Lyamooo_ (@Lyamooo_) November 27, 2021

It’s then obvious that the celebration was a reference to him not being able to play in the FIFA competition he had qualified for.

Fortunately, he made the right decision as he was fantastic yesterday where he bagged himself a brace and was unlucky not to take the match ball home.

Let’s hope he keeps up his on-field performances on and offline!

