Liverpool to resolve ‘urgent situation’ next year claims Fabrizio Romano

Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool will seek to begin fresh contract talks with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane next year.

The pair’s contracts are set to expire in the summer of 2023 meaning the club need to act quickly to ensure they don’t lose their most potent goal threats.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, is also thinking about Sadio Mane’s contract, as well as Mo Salah’s,” the 28-year-old said in his exclusive column for BenchWarmers.

“In 2022 there will also be a dialogue with Mane’s agent because the African’s deal is expiring in June 2023 – another urgent situation.”

Salah has 17 goals in all competitions this season whilst Senegal international Mane has netted nine times this term.

The pair are set to join up with their national teams in January to compete in the African Cup of Nations meaning Jurgen Klopp will be unable to call on the wingers between January 9 and February 6.

We are all aware that other major clubs around the world would love to sign the Egyptian King – his performances this term are attracting more attention than ever – whilst our No. 10 is one of our most influential players and we are significantly weaker when he isn’t in the side.

Both are a key reason behind the huge success we have achieved in recent years, but until the negotiations begin, hopefully, the boys can continue providing the firepower.

Let’s hope the contract talks are straightforward and FSG are willing to pay the money they deserve.