The best of the squad’s social media reactions to Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Southampton

Liverpool were in fine form as they breezed past Southampton 4-0 on a brilliant Saturday afternoon at Anfield.

As is often the case, many of the players took to social media to celebrate the victory which made it three wins in a week.

Unfortunately, there’s no Ibou Konate anime tweet but here’s the best of the rest:

Great to see so much emphasis on the rainbow laces campaign and the determination to push a positive message alongside a team victory.

Virgil van Dijk commenting on the bitterly cold Merseyside weather yesterday will perhaps resonate best with all the fans that were present and shivering.

Thiago Alcantara’s image is probably the best though, what a way to capture a brilliant moment for the Spanish international.

Through these posts, it brings the fans closer to the players and let’s hope the spirits remain high on Wednesday evening.

