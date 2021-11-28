(Video) Watch a new angle of the Porto pitch invaders who stole the Champions League match ball before escaping past the stewards

The two young lads who entered the field of play after Liverpool defeated Porto 2-0 were supported by the fans inside Anfield.

Once they left the pitch, a video of them escaping the grasp of the stewards was shared widely and so their reputation grew.

Since then, Jamie Carragher has changed his Twitter profile picture to that of one of the youngsters, in support of their cheek:

Now, a new angle provides a different viewpoint of the incident where the two lads are seen taking the ball off Andy Robertson and running around the pitch.

There was a quick wave to the Kop before changing direction and evading the on-comers and then into the crowd with the ball safely retrieved.

It’s an amusing look at an incident that ended well but does highlight some safety issues within the stadium and it’s certainly not something we want to see every week.

You can watch the new angle via @Transalpino0 on Twitter:

