(Video) Watch as Andy Robertson recreates Virgil van Dijk’s early celebration for Dutchman’s goal in 4-0 victory

Virgil van Dijk has started to make a name for himself by raising his arms in celebration before the ball hits the back of the net and now Andy Robertson has replicated him.

The Dutchman scored from a corner, against his former side, and provided a muted celebration due to the goal coming against his former employers.

When replays were watch back though, it showed that the Scottish captain had replicated his famous celebration.

Despite the No.26 not having the prophetic capabilities that his teammate seems to posses, his arms were aloft after the ball passed the line which was very reminiscent of the big man.

Whether a deliberate ploy or an uncanny coincidence, it is amusing that the Scot replicated the celebration for the man who is normally the one providing it for others.

A great find and an interesting insight into the squad.

You can watch the full highlights via @LFC, van Dijk's goal is right at the end of the video:

An emphatic success against the Saints ⚽⚽⚽⚽ Watch back the key moments from our 4-0 victory over @SouthamptonFC at Anfield: pic.twitter.com/s79xHEM9Tt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 27, 2021

