(Video) ‘We are really happy’ – Thiago on a week of fantastic Anfield results with 10 goals scored and 0 conceded

Thiago Alcantara has had one of his best weeks as a Liverpool player with Anfield goals against Porto and Southampton.

His deflected effort was enough to help the Reds win 4-0 on a rare 3pm Saturday kick-off for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he spoke to the media after the game.

In the past week, we have won 4-0 (Arsenal), 2-0 (Porto) and 4-0 (Southampton) and so our No.6 was asked what these three great results have done for squad morale.

He said: “We started the season pretty confident about how we work and the results are coming with that, it’s important to win games and score goals but even more important to not concede them, so we are really happy with that”.

It’s great that we seem to be hitting strong form and high confidence ahead of the commencement of the festive period, as this will likely make or break our season.

If we continue to score goals and keep clean sheets we will be a tough proposition for anyone to face and so long may this run continue.

Next up is the Merseyside Derby at Goodison!

You can watch Thiago’s interview via beIN Sports on Twitter:

🗣️ "It's just about helping the team… It doesn't matter if it's passing, tackling or scoring – For us, it's important to win."@Thiago6 praises @LFC's "confident" display as he scored for the second consecutive game. #beINPL #LIVSOU #LFC pic.twitter.com/qsSIyJDu1H — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 27, 2021

