(Video) “We’re still talking” – Jurgen Klopp provides promising AFCON update for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media following Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Southampton and the topic of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and AFCON was covered.

Our boss was asked if he could confirm if the duo would be available for the Chelsea game on the 2nd of January: “Not really, it’s too early for that, we’re still talking”.

It was then asked if he was hopeful of the talks progressing well, alongside a chuckle and a broad smile the German said: “Yes, yes”.

The African Cup of Nations is due to begin on the 9th of January and so you would expect the African heroes would be available for selection but their respective nations may want the squads to meet up prior to the tournament.

Fingers crossed they’re permitted to play in what looks to be a massive game against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

It’ll be a case of wait and see on this one but hopefully we get some good news.

