(Video) “We’ve got to keep the momentum going” – Jordan Henderson on current form and looking ahead to the derby

Jordan Henderson was pivotal in Liverpool’s 4-0 victory over Southampton and spoke with the media after the game.

Our captain was full of praise for what has been a tremendous Anfield week with 10 goals scored and 0 conceded, across three big wins.

Of course, the key now is to keep this form up and ensure that we attack the festive period with everything we have.

He said: “The performance level has been really high over the last few games, defending as a team properly, a threat going forward, some good football at times and so overall we’re in a good moment and we need to continue that.

“I know how quickly football can change so we’ve got to keep the momentum going and keep the consistency going and we’ve got a big game next which is important”.

The next game being the Merseyside derby at Goodison means that Jurgen Klopp’s men have an opportunity for revenge against Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

The injury to Virgil van Dijk, injustice of the disallowed goal, injury to Thiago Alcantara and then the Anfield loss should all be enough to combine with our strong form and hopefully produce a positive result across Stanley Park.

Fingers crossed we keep our winning run going.

You can watch the post match interview with Henderson, via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

