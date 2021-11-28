‘We need to win it’ – Kyle Walker outlines what Manchester City need to do before they can be compared to Liverpool

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has claimed that his side needs to win Europe’s premier competition before they can be considered on the same level as Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Citizens reached their first-ever Champions League final last season but were defeated by Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea 1-0 in Porto.

“For this club to be on the same pedestal as Manchester United and Liverpool, we need to win it [the Champions League],” the 31-year-old told BBC Radio Five Live (via Liverpool Echo).

“The owners have invested so much into the club: you look at the training ground, the stadium and the players they’re bringing in. For them to win the Champions League would be massive.

“For us, as players, I don’t think anyone has done it. Scott Carson was the only player in that dressing room that had reached the final before, that says a lot.

“Now we’ve all been there and ticked that off the list, the next thing is to go and actually win it.”

Pep Guardiola’s men, alongside the Reds, are already through to the knock-out stages of the competition and will be hoping to go one step further this term.

Liverpool have made light work of the so-called ‘group of death’ and so far have a 100% record, whilst Walker’s side are top of their respective group, ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG.

The England international is right in what he says – with our six trophies we are firmly recognised as European royalty.

His side may have dominated domestically in recent years but nothing compares to the taste of success on the continent.

Let’s hope it’s us adding yet another European trophy to our illustrious list and ‘big ears’ doesn’t end up at the Etihad for the first time.