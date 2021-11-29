‘A 4hr flight would never stop me’ – Daniel Sturridge sets the record straight on Perth Glory absence

Daniel Sturridge hit the news this weekend as he sat out of Perth Glory’s game due to reportedly not being used to the four-hour flight to away days.

Since this news circled, many people had questioned the 32-year-old’s attitude and commitment and this obviously struck a chord with the former Liverpool forward.

Due to the animosity that was growing between the supporters and their new star player, the CEO for the A-League team took to Twitter with a statement:

Happy that the record had been put straight, the former Chelsea striker took to his Twitter to also comment on the update:

2 weeks in quarantine was insane! I played last week to help the team and meet the fans which was🔥It’s a long season so please be patient as we build my fitness up which was always the plan. A 4hr flight would never stop me playing football 😂🤷🏾‍♂️🤣 See you all soon ❤️🙌🏾 https://t.co/oZlUC5nROE — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) November 29, 2021

It’s unfortunate that the news was allowed to be reported and reflect badly on the two-time Champions League winner.

His injures have always been an issue and now after a lengthy period away from the game and a two-week quarantine, it’s only fair to assume that he should be slowly introduced back to full-time playing again.

Thankfully the record has been set straight and we wish him all the best for the rest of the season.

