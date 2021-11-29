Everything you need to know as Mo Salah’s hunt for this year’s Ballon d’Or concludes this evening

Mo Salah will be dreaming that his name is read out as the winner of the Ballon d’Or in Paris this evening.

The Premier League’s top goal scorer is amongst the favourites to win the trophy alongside Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema.

Our Egyptian King is the only Liverpool player on the list of contenders and his performances this season have certainly warranted individual rewards.

The evening is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm and the 30 men on the list will be waiting to find out who the winner will be and there will no doubt be a long and drawn out procedure, as is often the case.

Our No.11 is likely to miss out on glory and hopefully it will be a case of next year being his year, the likelihood is that silverware would be required for him to claim top spot.

Fingers crossed that this evening is a successful one for the 29-year-old though as it would be great to have the best player in the world playing for Liverpool for the first time in 20 years.

