Four Liverpool players make Garth Crooks’ BBC team of the week after impressive 4-0 Southampton victory

Liverpool were in fine form as they put four past Southampton and now four of Jurgen Klopp’s side have been selected in Garth Crooks’ team of the week.

It was clear that it was a brilliant performance by Jurgen Klopp’s men but for four of the team to be in the best Premier League team, further demonstrates how great we were.

What may come as the biggest surprise is that two-goal hero Diogo Jota wasn’t one of the men selected by the former Manchester United player and his reasoning was even more bizzare: ‘Some of my readers will be a little surprised that Diogo Jota is nowhere to be seen among my selections this week.

‘That’s because I thought his performance (two goals or not) was ordinary‘.

However, there were places for fellow goal scorers Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara alongside the Portuguese’s striker partners in Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Certainly an odd one that our No.20 wasn’t selected, with Jamie Vardy taking the position up front.

The team in full was: David de Gea (Man Utd), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nuno Tavares (Arsenal), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

