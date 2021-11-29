(Image) Major Anfield Road End update as Liverpool’s stadium development continues

Anfield is currently undergoing a major redevelopment at the Anfield Road End and today was a landmark day at Liverpool’s iconic stadium.

Following the major enhancement of the Main Stand, the growth of the stand opposite the Kop will continue the vast growth and improvement of our home ground.

Much like what happened previously, the ‘Annie Road End’ will be rebuilt outside of the stadium before being attached before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Today was a landmark day though as the first steel girder was pictured being raised on an snowy Merseyside day.

It’s going to be amazing watching the structural changes happen in front of our very eyes, over the next couple of years.

Remaining at Anfield was a very important factor for many Liverpool fans, this balance between history and the future is being perfectly crafted by our owners and we can’t wait to continue to watch the improvements.

You can view the image of the Anfield Road updates via @taggysbar:

First steel coming up on the new Anfield Road stand. Great to see 👍🏼#lfc #anfield pic.twitter.com/mju2jxm7v3 — Taggy’s (@taggysbar) November 29, 2021

