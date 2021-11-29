Jamie Carragher and his wife joke about Roy Keane bust-up following Gary Neville’s Instagram post

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane’s argument about Critsiano Ronaldo broke the internet and now the ex-Red’s wife has joined in on the debate.

The argument on Sky Sports got everyone talking, especially absent pundit Gary Neville who posted a video of himself onto his Instagram account:

The ex-Manchester United defender’s video was then shared by our former No.23 on his own Instagram account.

There was then a reply to the Bootle-born pundit from his wife, Nicola Carragher, who had a comment to make about the way in which the on air argument had become so heated.

She said: ‘You don’t even argue with me like this. I am howling‘, to which the man with the second highest number of Liverpool appearances in our history replied: ‘You don’t wind me up as much as Keane!‘.

The conversation between the couple was shared on Instagram:

It’s great to see that the two of them found so much joy from the argument that certainly got very heated.

