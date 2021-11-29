Jamie Carragher vs. Rio Ferdinand – Six-Tweet spat gets heated between two former teammates as Ronaldo debate rumbles on

Cristiano Ronaldo, Roy Keane, Gary Neville and now Rio Ferdinand – Jamie Carragher is on a one man mission to upset as many Manchester United players as possible.

The former Liverpool defender created online shock-waves when he criticised the signing of CR7, to which the Irish Sky Sports pundit took exception.

This lead to videos online from Neville and jokes between our former No.23 and his wife and the matter seemed to be closed by this morning.

However, the BT Sport pundit that so flagrantly demanded his former club provided Ole Gunnar Solskjær a contract before declaring that he was ‘at the wheel’, restarted the feud this afternoon with this Tweet:

Carragher stop arguing about league titles with a man that’s won multiple league titles! Roy Keane vs @Carra23 😂😂🍿 #VibeWithFive https://t.co/JQPOWMLAi9 pic.twitter.com/02pWE9h8eu — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 29, 2021

The back and forth that followed was entertaining to read for all online passers by:

😂😂😂 calm down… It’s all love. Just wanted a nibble. U coming on the show next Monday @Carra23?! https://t.co/jzd7h4M4Gn pic.twitter.com/hZtuTvmhzA — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 29, 2021

👍😉 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 29, 2021

Perhaps the shout that ‘you tried to move to Chelsea‘ was the most revealing from our second-top appearance holder but was a fair enough retaliation to: “the moment he talks about leagues, I just mute it”.

Although they appear to have kissed and made up, Rio’s claim of ‘it’s all love‘ don’t really match the manner in which he spoke during his rant.

It looked as though he was called out and pretty quickly backed down.

We may be biased but Carra’s winning all of these arguments so far!

