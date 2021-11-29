(Video) “Lots of groans and lots of grumbles” – Tim Howard’s Merseyside Derby predictions and thoughts

Tim Howard has spoken on his thoughts of how the Merseyside Derby will play out and what chance Everton have against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be the favourites but that often is the case, yet there haven’t been too many rampant performances at Goodison Park in recent memory.

Both sides are in different form at the moment and with Rafa Benitez’s side going through such a tough run of results, their former ‘keeper fears for the reactions of the fans.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Not natural ball winners’ – Watch as new Man United boss Ralf Rangnick gives his thoughts on Klopp and the front three

The American said: “I can assure that if that game doesn’t start well, and I’m talking about the first 15 minutes, you’ll hear lots of groans and lots of grumbles.

“Can they [Everton] win the game? It’s going to be a tough ask, they’re not in a good way.

“At the bare minimum, you talk about what they [Everton supporters] expect when they turn up, at least tackles and getting to grips with the game and not allowing Liverpool to press and play around – it’s going to be a tough ask”.

Fingers crossed that the 42-year-old’s negative predictions come true on Wednesday evening and that we can keep our winning form intact.

It never seems to be that straight forward though, so we’ll wait and see.

You can watch the full video of Tim Howard’s comments via NBC Sports on YouTube:

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool can match 94-year-old record, Jamie Carragher has the last laugh… and more!