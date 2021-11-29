(Video) ‘Not natural ball winners’ – Watch as new Man United boss Ralf Rangnick gives his thoughts on Klopp and the front three

Ralf Rangnick has been announced as the interim manager of Manchester United and some of his comments on current Liverpool players have come to light.

Speaking at The Coaching Conference, clips from ‘In Conversation with Ralf Rangnick’ have been shared and particularity those of our famous front three.

The German compliments the trio as well as his compatriot, Jurgen Klopp, for the job he has done as he says: “This shows you what is possible when you have a coach with a mindset and a clear idea of how his team should play, what can happen”.

The discussion boils down to how our boss has turned the front three into players adept in his high pressing style of play.

The 63-year-old says: “They have Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Three foreign players, from three different countries … and all those three players, when they came to Europe and then Liverpool, were not natural ball winners.

“None of them, they are not the kind of players that everybody says ‘Wow, they are pressing machines’.

“So, all the things that have happened at Liverpool was the job of the coach and his coaching staff”.

That’s a lot of praise for our staff and a fair assessment of how they have all turned into ‘pressing machines’.

An interesting watch, as it will be to see how he does in the Old Trafford dugout for the remainder of the season.

