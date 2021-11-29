(Video) Watch as the Everton supporters boo their players off the pitch ahead of the Merseyside Derby

Next up is the Merseyside Derby and it’s fair to say that the mood amongst the Everton supporters is not as good as that of the Liverpool fans.

Following a 1-0 defeat to Brentford, Rafa Benitez’s side are without a win in seven games and the pressure is piling on our former boss.

The Goodison game is the first in 124 years where a manager who has been in charge of both clubs will be in the dugout as the Spaniard is set to replicate the feat set by William Edward Barclay.

Both sides are in vastly different form and so Jurgen Klopp’s men will be favourties for the match but the old adage of form going out of the window for a derby game, means that it is sure to be a tough match-up.

It’s never been much fun heading across Stanley Park as nerves and the fear of losing for both sides often leads to a stalemate.

However; revenge for injuries and defeat last season, as well as our strong form of late, should hopefully mean there is enough to get us over the line.

Fingers crossed for repeats of the scenes below by the blue side of the city, after Wednesday’s game.

You can watch the video of the Everton fans courtesy of @danefc3:

Get that fucking shithouse out pic.twitter.com/idkyzXJDFw — Dan (@danefc3) November 28, 2021

