(Video) Watch Fabinho show Jorginho how it’s done as his brilliant control circles online after Chelsea midfielder’s costly mistake

Fabinho was in great form during Liverpool’s 4-0 victory on Saturday afternoon.

He produced a great piece of skill in the second half to spin his way out of trouble and now another moment of the game has been used to demonstrate his brilliance.

During the first half of the game, our No.3 was the last man back from a corner as the ball was cleared high into the air and in his direction.

READ MORE: ‘Could have been 7-2’ – John Aldridge very impressed with Liverpool’s ‘magic’ Southampton performance

The way in which the Brazilian controlled the ball and plucked it out of the sky is testament to his fantastic ability.

Seeing Chelsea’s Jorginho fail to complete the same skill against Manchester United, which eventually lead to a goal being conceded, has made this clip circle online.

One of the apparent Ballon d’Or contenders showed how hard it was for our Brazilian to perform his effortless touch.

The moment deserved recognition anyway but in the light of the Italian’s failings the very next day, it makes it even better.

You can watch Fabinho’s brilliant control via @Tactical_Times on Twitter:

Jorginho, this is how you do itpic.twitter.com/SRIwa1JX61 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) November 28, 2021

#Ep23 of The Red Nets Podcast: Porto review, Liverpool’s best midfield trio… and more!