(Video) Watch Liverpool loanee produce brilliant double extra-time save to guide St. Pat’s to FAI Cup glory

Liverpool’s loanee goalkeeper was in fine form and proved himself to be a cup final hero last night.

Vitezslav Jaros produced two huge saves to keep St. Pat’s in the FAI Cup final with less than two minutes of the game remaining.

First came two strong hands to tip over a header that resulted in a Bohemians corner and kept the score at 1-1.

From the resulting corner, the 20-year-old was again involved as he got a hand to a deflected volley inside the box and the following effort was cleared off the line from his teammate.

Despite not saving a penalty, the Czech goalkeeper went the correct way for three of the penalties and two didn’t find the target.

The 4-3 shootout win was enough to ensure silverware for the academy youngster on what will no doubt be a fond memory for the rest of his career.

