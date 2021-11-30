Liverpool fans may be most shocked by 29-year-old’s omission from top 10 Ballon d’Or list in his position

Amidst the outcry against Mo Salah’s finish at the Ballon d’Or awards, some Liverpool fans may have missed out on the omission of Alisson Becker in the ceremony’s ranking of the top ten goalkeepers in world football.

The Brazilian international was beaten to the punch by fellow English top-flight shotstoppers in Edouard Mendy, Ederson and Kasper Schmeichel, as noted in a tweet from @francefootball.

The Reds endured something of a difficult campaign last year, which undoubtedly played a significant role in the voting of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Whilst we wouldn’t be prepared to argue that Alisson was categorically the leading goalkeeper for the calendar year, we find it utterly inexplicable that he didn’t make the top ten.

By his own lofty standards, the 29-year-old didn’t reach the ludicrous heights of prior campaigns for the most part but was still a solid performer during a horrific injury crisis that robbed us of our starting centre-backs.

It’s hard to fathom the thought process behind the voting, though the former Roma No.1 shouldn’t take the result to heart too much – particularly in light of how his colleague, Mo Salah, was placed in the overall standings.

