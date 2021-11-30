Liverpool legend and ex-midfielder Ray Kennedy dies at the age of 70

Liverpool legend and former midfielder, Ray Kennedy, has sadly passed away at the age of 70 following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The news was first broken by former Red, John Aldridge, who released the update on his official Twitter account, as confirmed by the Echo.

Yet Another Magnificent Ex LFC star has passed away folks,Ray Kennedy what a player and lovely bloke who suffered so much with Parkinson’s disease for most of his life.He will definitely never walk https://t.co/CxXHib8TJh Ray 🙏ynwa — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 30, 2021

The ex-Arsenal ace played a prominent role in one of the Merseysiders’ most trophy-laden eras, with Bob Paisley once describing the Englishman as one of the most ‘underrated’ talents the Anfield-based outfit have enjoyed.

Having been forced to live with a vicious illness for over three decades, we can only imagine the pain Kennedy and those closest to him have struggled with following the end of his playing career.

It’s testament to his ability that he was not only thought of so highly by one of the greatest managers in the game but also remains held in high regard by his former club in Arsenal.

The winger was famously a part of the Gunners’ league and FA Cup double-winning side before a switch to Liverpool brought about further success domestically and abroad.

Ray will be greatly missed and it goes without saying that all our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.