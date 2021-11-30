Mo Salah behind Ronaldo and Jorginho as Liverpool star falls short at Ballon d’Or ceremony

Mo Salah fell short at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony, finishing seventh in the ranks for the game’s most prestigious individual award, as noted in a tweet issued by Liverpool’s official Twitter account.

PSG star, Leo Messi, was once again victorious, clinching his seventh title following a successful year with the Argentinian national team.

.@MoSalah is ranked seventh in the 2021 #ballondor ⚽️ We’re all proud of you, Mo 💪 pic.twitter.com/wURnSDwTjS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 29, 2021

It’s a decision that’s likely to baffle a number of neutrals in light of the former Blaugrana man’s relative struggles this calendar year – particularly following his switch to the French top-flight.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the sheer brilliance of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on their day, if we’re considering the influence of a player across a calendar year, it’s difficult to see how our Egyptian King was overlooked.

With the likes of Jorginho and the Argentine international having finished within the top three, international achievements appear to have added some weighting to the pair’s claim for the individual honour.

Yet, Salah’s involvement in helping Liverpool make the top four last term, in addition to his sensational form this season, appear to have been largely ignored.

It’s a massive shame to witness, though hopefully the No.11’s contributions over the next calendar year can sway minds come the next ceremony.

